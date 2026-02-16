Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,981 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 9,426 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,056 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,056 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synergy CHC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNYR. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synergy CHC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synergy CHC by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synergy CHC in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synergy CHC during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synergy CHC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,342,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNYR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Synergy CHC from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Synergy CHC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Synergy CHC in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synergy CHC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Synergy CHC Trading Down 1.2%

SNYR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. 3,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 3.47. Synergy CHC has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter. Synergy CHC had a net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synergy CHC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synergy CHC Company Profile

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

Featured Stories

