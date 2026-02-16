Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,586,518 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 5,581,301 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,259,962 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,259,962 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

Shares of SIDU stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. 4,148,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,503,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -1.64. Sidus Space has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 116.44% and a negative net margin of 655.33%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIDU has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sidus Space in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Sidus Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sidus Space presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIDU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sidus Space during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. T3 Companies LLC bought a new position in Sidus Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sidus Space during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sidus Space

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an end-to-end space-as-a-service company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm provides mission design, spacecraft manufacturing, ground segment infrastructure and mission operations through a turnkey approach tailored to commercial and government customers. Sidus leverages its integrated supply chain to support client missions from concept development through data delivery.

The company’s product offerings include small satellite buses, flight computers, payload integration services and proprietary ground control software, supplemented by cloud-based data processing and analytics tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.