Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2026

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,892 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the January 15th total of 2,622 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kerry Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.64. 6,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,118. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $113.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kerry Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of ingredients, flavors and integrated solutions designed to enhance taste, improve health and simplify production processes. Kerry’s offerings span across dairy-based ingredients, flavors, texturizers, enzymes, probiotics and nutritional premixes, serving both industrial customers and consumer food brands.

Through its Taste & Nutrition division, Kerry provides customized flavor systems, savory and sweet taste platforms, and nutritional ingredients for applications such as snacks, bakery, dairy, beverages and meat alternatives.

