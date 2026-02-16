Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Up 51.3% in January

Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 162,778 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 107,611 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 348,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Michelin Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 120,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,967. Michelin has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGDDY shares. Zacks Research raised Michelin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Michelin in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Michelin in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Michelin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Michelin in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Michelin Company Profile

Michelin (OTCMKTS: MGDDY) is a French multinational tire manufacturer founded in 1889 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Over more than a century the company has grown into one of the world’s leading tiremakers, serving passenger car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, agricultural, construction and aviation markets. Michelin has a global footprint with manufacturing facilities, research centers and commercial operations across multiple regions to supply OEMs, replacement markets and large commercial fleets.

The company’s core business is the design, manufacture and sale of tires and related products.

