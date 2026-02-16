Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400.50 and last traded at GBX 9.70, with a volume of 32407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.74.

Princess Private Equity Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments. The fund makes investments without limitations as to geographic regions, financing stage, vintage year, and industry.

