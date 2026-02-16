National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Short Interest Update

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,549 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 5,609 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 252,252 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 103,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Increases Dividend

About National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.2562 dividend. This is a boost from National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th.

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

