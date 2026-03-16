Bollard Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Visa by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,198,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $307.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $557.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.91.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

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Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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