Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,066 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Oracle were worth $107,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of ORCL stock opened at $155.08 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $446.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.74 and a 200 day moving average of $217.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Key Oracle News
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and AI/cloud traction — Oracle reported stronger?than?expected revenue and record cloud dollar?adds, and raised longer?term revenue guidance, underpinning the bull case that AI demand will sustain growth. Oracle capitalizes on AI demand with record Cloud dollar adds
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / high conviction calls — Several firms (including JPMorgan) upgraded or reiterated bullish views after the print, and Guggenheim highlighted a potential future free?cash?flow “waterfall” scenario. These endorsements support further upside if execution continues. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Overweight
- Neutral Sentiment: TikTok stake and strategic investments — Filings disclosed a ~$2.2B stake in the restructured TikTok US JV (15%); strategic for content/data relationships but capital?intensive and not an immediate earnings driver. Oracle Reveals $2.2 Billion Investment In TikTok’s US Business
- Neutral Sentiment: AI infrastructure narrative remains a key theme — Multiple strategy pieces argue Oracle is well?positioned as an AI infrastructure play, but those gains are contingent on durable monetization and margin expansion. Oracle: The AI Darkhorse?
- Negative Sentiment: Rising litigation risk — Multiple law firms have filed/class notices alleging disclosure issues around data?center capabilities and capex; ongoing suits increase legal uncertainty and could weigh on sentiment. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Class Action Lawsuit Filed by Kessler Topaz
- Negative Sentiment: Restructuring and extra charges — The WSJ reports Oracle set aside an additional $500M for restructuring and exit costs tied to job cuts as it scales AI infrastructure, a near?term drag on cash flow. Oracle Allocates Extra $500 Million to Cover Restructuring Costs
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst positioning and price?target cuts — While some firms raised targets, others (Baird, TD Cowen, Stifel and others) trimmed price targets citing valuation and model updates — adding to short?term volatility. Baird Lowers PT on Oracle (ORCL)
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.06.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
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