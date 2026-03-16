Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,066 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Oracle were worth $107,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Oracle Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $155.08 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $446.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.74 and a 200 day moving average of $217.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.06.

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Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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