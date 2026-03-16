Focus Partners Wealth Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,300 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $111,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.3026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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