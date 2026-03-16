Organogenesis $ORGO Shares Acquired by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,497,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,748 shares during the period. Organogenesis accounts for approximately 3.0% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 5.91% of Organogenesis worth $31,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,565,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,137.74. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 225,707 shares in the company, valued at $602,637.69. This trade represents a 4.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Organogenesis from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

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Organogenesis Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Organogenesis had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $225.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutic solutions for wound care, surgical repair and sports medicine. The company’s product portfolio addresses a range of acute and chronic tissue repair needs, leveraging bioengineered skin substitutes, human placental-derived products and other allografts designed to promote healing and reduce scarring. Organogenesis markets its therapies to hospitals, outpatient clinics, wound care centers and other healthcare providers.

Key offerings include Apligraf, a living skin substitute for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers; Dermagraft, a cryopreserved human fibroblast-derived dermal substitute; Grafix, a placental membrane allograft for complex and chronic wounds; and TheraSkin, a cryopreserved human skin allograft used in surgical and reconstructive procedures.

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