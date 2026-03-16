iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $116.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $126.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.47.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.