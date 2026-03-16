Focus Partners Wealth Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $186,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $98.83.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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