Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 143,346 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the January 15th total of 95,296 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,444 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 529,444 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:KYN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.80. 543,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,755. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $293,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president directly owned 886,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,109.60. The trade was a 2.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: KYN) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on energy infrastructure assets. The fund’s portfolio is primarily composed of equity securities of publicly traded partnerships—including master limited partnerships (MLPs)—and other energy-related companies. Key sectors in its midstream-oriented strategy include the transportation, storage, processing and distribution of natural gas, crude oil and refined products.

Since commencing operations in 2014, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has pursued a dual objective of current income generation and long-term capital appreciation.

