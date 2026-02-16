Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPSY) Short Interest Up 49.7% in January

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,720 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the January 15th total of 21,850 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,513 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,513 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January Trading Up 0.0%

CPSY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.17. 4,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,676. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $25.28.

About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF January (CPSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPSY was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Calamos.

