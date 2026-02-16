PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Short Interest Up 46.9% in January

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 228,792 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 155,746 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 551,310 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 551,310 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ZROZ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.21. 557,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,864. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $75.06.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,910,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 104.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index. The Index is an unmanaged index consisting of long-maturity separate trading of registered interest and principal of securities representing the final principal payment of the United States Treasury bonds with at least $1 billion in outstanding face value and a remaining term to final maturity greater than or equal to 25 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.