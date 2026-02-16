Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bullish (BLSH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bullish (NYSE: BLSH):

2/15/2026 – Bullish was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2026 – Bullish was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2026 – Bullish had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Bullish had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Bullish had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Bullish had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Bullish had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Bullish had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Bullish had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Bullish had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

