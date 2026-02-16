Financial Survey: Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) and AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) and Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of AerSale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Woodward shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of AerSale shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Woodward shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AerSale alerts:

Risk & Volatility

AerSale has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodward has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AerSale 1 3 0 0 1.75 Woodward 0 4 9 1 2.79

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AerSale and Woodward, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AerSale currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.31%. Woodward has a consensus price target of $354.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.48%. Given AerSale’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AerSale is more favorable than Woodward.

Profitability

This table compares AerSale and Woodward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AerSale 1.73% 2.10% 1.40% Woodward 12.89% 19.07% 10.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AerSale and Woodward”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AerSale $345.07 million 0.99 $5.85 million $0.13 55.69 Woodward $3.57 billion 6.34 $442.11 million $7.94 47.78

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than AerSale. Woodward is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AerSale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Woodward beats AerSale on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AerSale

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft. These products are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares and replacements. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. These products are used on industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and reciprocating engines. This segment sells its aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.