Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 47.6% in January

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 89,880 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 60,883 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 847.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S stock remained flat at $300.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.76. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $352.00.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in its proprietary antibody platforms, including DuoBody®, HexaBody® and HexElect®, which enable the design and engineering of novel bispecific and enhanced-effector antibodies. Genmab’s science-driven approach integrates advanced protein engineering with insights into tumor biology to generate candidates that can engage the immune system, disrupt disease pathways and offer potential safety and efficacy advantages over conventional therapies.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Genmab has grown into a global organization with research and development facilities in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and commercial and clinical support offices in the United States.

