Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2026 – Cullen/Frost Bankers was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

2/2/2026 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

2/2/2026 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $125.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $136.00 to $144.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $144.00 to $150.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Cullen/Frost Bankers was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Coolidge E. Rhodes, Jr. sold 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,965. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $137,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,610.42. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $225,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

