ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,741 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 3,435 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $15.73. 824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927. ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $0.3198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%.

About ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

