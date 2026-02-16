Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 128,521 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 179,811 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,868 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,868 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ASHS stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,491. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.96% of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap ETF (ASHS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Smallcap 500 index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of 500 Chinese small-cap companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. ASHS was launched on May 21, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

