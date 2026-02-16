Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in January

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 396,878 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 317,880 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79,375.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79,375.6 days.

FJTNF traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. Fuji Media has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $27.73.

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS: FJTNF) is a Tokyo-based media conglomerate that operates as the holding company for a diverse portfolio of broadcasting and content?production businesses. Its primary subsidiary, Fuji Television Network, produces and airs a wide range of television programming, including news, sports, dramas and variety shows. The company also maintains radio operations through Nippon Broadcasting System and offers advertising sales and media planning services to domestic and international clients.

In addition to its core broadcasting activities, Fuji Media Holdings develops and distributes content across multiple platforms.

