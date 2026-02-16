Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,510 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 44,027 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,540 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 35,540 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of HYFM stock remained flat at $1.43 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,549. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc provides a comprehensive portfolio of products and services for controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and indoor gardening. The company’s offerings include horticultural lighting systems, environmental controls, nutrient and irrigation solutions, growing media, and greenhouse and nursery equipment. These products are designed to support commercial growers, research institutions, and home gardening enthusiasts by optimizing plant growth and resource efficiency in indoor and greenhouse environments.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, Hydrofarm has grown through a combination of product innovation and strategic acquisitions.

