Short Interest in Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP) Decreases By 31.2%

Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 357,811 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 520,263 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,750 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,750 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEPP. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Zepp Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zepp Health during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Zepp Health Price Performance

ZEPP stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. 172,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $340.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.47. Zepp Health has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $61.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZEPP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zepp Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Fundamental Research set a $64.37 target price on shares of Zepp Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zepp Health

Zepp Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zepp Health Corp is a technology company specializing in the design, development and sale of smart wearable devices and health management solutions. Through its flagship Amazfit brand and the Zepp software ecosystem, the company offers a range of products—including smartwatches, fitness bands, smart scales and health-oriented mobile applications—designed to track key biometric data such as heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels and activity metrics. Zepp Health’s integrated platform enables users to monitor wellness and fitness goals while leveraging cloud-based analytics for personalized insights.

At the core of Zepp Health’s offering is its Zepp cloud platform, which aggregates and analyzes data collected from its hardware lineup.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.