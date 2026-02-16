Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Shares Down 32.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 32.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288.90 and last traded at GBX 294. Approximately 4,325,244 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,751,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.50.

Pinewood Technologies Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinewood Technologies Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders and directors bought stock today (large purchase by director Oliver Mann and purchases by Dietmar Exler and other directors/CFO), signalling management confidence and providing some buying support. Insider purchases (MarketBeat)

Pinewood issued statements saying it remains confident in its future despite Apax withdrawing its offer — reassurance for long-term investors but insufficient to prevent the immediate market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Apax Partners has abandoned a proposed £/€/$763m bid for Pinewood.AI, removing a near-term acquisition premium and sparking a sharp sell-off in the stock. This is the primary driver of today’s price decline. Apax abandons bid (MarketWatch)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 725.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 381.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 417.96. The company has a market capitalization of £336.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinewood Technologies Group

In other Pinewood Technologies Group news, insider Dietmar Exler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 per share, for a total transaction of £7,375. Also, insider William Berman purchased 13,921 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 357 per share, for a total transaction of £49,697.97. In the last three months, insiders acquired 41,466 shares of company stock worth $13,396,112. Insiders own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.

