Contrasting FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ)

Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ – Get Free Report) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of FIGS shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of FIGS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stage Stores and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A FIGS 3.03% 4.50% 3.37%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 0.00 FIGS 1 5 2 1 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stage Stores and FIGS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FIGS has a consensus price target of $10.10, suggesting a potential downside of 1.51%. Given Stage Stores’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stage Stores is more favorable than FIGS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stage Stores and FIGS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FIGS $555.56 million 3.04 $2.72 million $0.10 102.55

FIGS has higher revenue and earnings than Stage Stores.

Summary

FIGS beats Stage Stores on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies. The company markets and sells its products to healthcare professionals through its direct-to-consumer digital platform comprising website, mobile app, and B2B business, as well as retail store. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. FIGS, Inc.

