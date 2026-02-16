Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 26,326 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 32,906 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,581.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,581.5 days.

Harvia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRVFF remained flat at C$42.65 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$48.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.35. Harvia Oyj has a one year low of C$40.80 and a one year high of C$62.00.

About Harvia Oyj

Harvia Oyj is a Finland-based manufacturer specializing in sauna and spa products. The company’s core offerings include electric and wood-fired sauna heaters, control units, sauna rooms, stones and lighting accessories, as well as complementary bathroom heaters. Harvia serves both residential home installations and commercial markets such as hotels, wellness centers and public bathhouses, positioning itself as a full-service provider of sauna solutions.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Muurame, Finland, Harvia has grown into one of the world’s leading sauna specialists.

