QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Update

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,132,704 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 2,625,368 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 617,927 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised QuinStreet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price objective on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,682,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 295,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in QuinStreet by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,633,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 496,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,923,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,783 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QNST traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.25. 1,539,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,230. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $641.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.64%.The business had revenue of $287.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

