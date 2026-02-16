Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Short Interest Update

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,932 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 13,473 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,227 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,227 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Rumble Stock Performance

RUMBW traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.62. 4,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,770. Rumble has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

About Rumble

Rumble is a video technology company that operates a global online video platform designed to empower content creators and offer an alternative to traditional streaming services. The platform enables users to upload, host, distribute and monetize video content across a range of categories, including news, sports, politics, lifestyle and entertainment. Through an ad?revenue sharing model and licensing agreements, Rumble provides creators with tools to generate income from their original work while retaining rights to their content.

In addition to its core video hosting service, Rumble offers enterprise?grade solutions such as Rumble Cloud, a white-label video-streaming service for media companies and organizations seeking to deploy branded video platforms.

