Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 38,239 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 46,490 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,670 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 63,670 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Entain Stock Down 4.5%

Entain stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.69. 84,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,344. Entain has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55.

Entain Company Profile

Entain plc (OTCMKTS: GMVHY) is a leading global sports betting and gaming group operating through a diversified portfolio of online and retail channels. The company engages consumers via proprietary platforms and third-party partnerships, focusing on regulated markets to deliver a range of wagering and gaming experiences.

Entain’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Ladbrokes, Coral, bwin, Sportingbet, partypoker and Foxy Bingo. Its offerings span online sports betting, casino games, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports, in addition to a network of retail betting shops in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

