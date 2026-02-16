Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 and last traded at GBX 0.40, with a volume of 480444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40.

Dekel Agri-Vision Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates through Crude Palm Oil and Raw Cashew Nut segments. It produces and sells palm oil, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019. Dekel Agri-Vision plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

