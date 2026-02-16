Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01, with a volume of 30154883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.01.

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

