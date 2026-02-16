Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Short Interest Up 53.4% in January

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,471 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the January 15th total of 9,435 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,760 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 31,760 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of HYDR traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $37.59. 9,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,599. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.97. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $47.88.

Get Global X Hydrogen ETF alerts:

Global X Hydrogen ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.9498 dividend. This represents a yield of 588.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF

About Global X Hydrogen ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 2,048.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the third quarter worth about $257,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Hydrogen index, a modified market-cap-weighted index that provides global exposure to companies positioned to benefit from hydrogen economy. HYDR was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.