Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Short Interest Up 53.4% in January

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,471 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the January 15th total of 9,435 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,760 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 31,760 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Up 2.0%
Shares of HYDR traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $37.59. 9,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,599. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.97. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $47.88.
Global X Hydrogen ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.9498 dividend. This represents a yield of 588.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
About Global X Hydrogen ETF
The Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Hydrogen index, a modified market-cap-weighted index that provides global exposure to companies positioned to benefit from hydrogen economy. HYDR was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
