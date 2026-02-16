Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 and last traded at GBX 3, with a volume of 91040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a market cap of £2.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.45.

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX (2.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Rosslyn Data Technologies had a negative net margin of 117.69% and a negative return on equity of 184.05%. On average, analysts predict that Rosslyn Data Technologies plc will post 0.0924807 EPS for the current year.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

Rosslyn Data Technologies provides an award-winning procurement analytics and predictive analytics platform. The Rosslyn Platform helps organizations with diverse supply chains mitigate risk and make informed strategic decisions. It leverages automated workflows, artificial intelligence and machine learning to extract and consolidate procurement data providing visibility of complex supplier data, enabling supplier spend savings and delivering rapid ROI

