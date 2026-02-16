Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 877.90, with a volume of 4030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 883.75.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 887.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 933.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments. The company offers private and commercial banking services, including current and deposit accounts, loans, overdrafts, guarantees, and foreign exchange; financial planning; investment and asset management; asset finance funding; property finance; asset based lending, deposits, and specialist finance; and other finance.

