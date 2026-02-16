James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 472 and last traded at GBX 470, with a volume of 56874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Fisher and Sons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 572.50.

James Fisher and Sons Trading Up 5.1%

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 394.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 376.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £237.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.53.

James Fisher and Sons plc is a leading provider of unique marine solutions in Energy, Defence and Maritime Transport. The Group pioneers safe, innovative solutions that solve complex customer challenges for industries and governments around the world.

