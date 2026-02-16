Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Short Interest Up 27.9% in January

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,281 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 2,565 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of PBE stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $85.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

