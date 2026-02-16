NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Short Interest Update

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 40,126 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 31,409 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 231,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance

NLCP traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 112,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,224. NewLake Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLCP shares. Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on NewLake Capital Partners in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Capital One Financial set a $16.00 price target on NewLake Capital Partners in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised NewLake Capital Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, development and operation of self-storage properties across the United States. Established in the mid-2010s, the company seeks to generate stable, long-term cash flows through a portfolio of facilities that serve both individual and commercial customers. By structuring investments through its operating partnership, NewLake delivers a REIT structure to investors while maintaining operational flexibility on the ground.

The company’s core activities include identifying value-add or newly developed self-storage facilities in growth-oriented markets, negotiating acquisitions or ground leases, and overseeing construction or renovation.

