Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Up 27.0% in January

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 48,399 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 38,102 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,876 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,876 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 0.3%

Ohio Valley Banc stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ohio Valley Banc presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary, The Ohio Valley Bank. As a locally focused financial institution, the company delivers a range of banking and financial solutions designed to meet the needs of individual, small business and commercial clients across its service area.

Through its subsidiary, Ohio Valley Banc offers traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and consumer and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.