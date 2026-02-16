Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,503 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,837 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $112.63 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 14.72%.The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

