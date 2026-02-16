Tobam Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Tobam lowered its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,186,000 after acquiring an additional 232,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,065,000 after purchasing an additional 112,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $1,346,661,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,109,000 after purchasing an additional 446,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MCK opened at $933.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $585.22 and a 1 year high of $971.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $840.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $788.58.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.03 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.07.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

