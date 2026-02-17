HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 121,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 70,858 shares.The stock last traded at $44.56 and had previously closed at $43.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy (b)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HTB

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 22.01%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Francis Sprink II sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,925. This represents a 12.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.