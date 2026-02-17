Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Black Diamond Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
Black Diamond Group Limited, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol BDIMF, is a provider of cloud-based wealth management technology. Its flagship offering, the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, delivers portfolio accounting, performance reporting, rebalancing, trading and client portal capabilities through a software-as-a-service model. The platform is designed to meet the needs of registered investment advisers, family offices, broker-dealers and institutional asset managers seeking a unified system for portfolio management and client servicing.
The company supports a wide range of account types and investment strategies, incorporating tools for multi-currency accounting, customizable reporting and business intelligence.
