Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Black Diamond Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

About Black Diamond Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $833.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol BDIMF, is a provider of cloud-based wealth management technology. Its flagship offering, the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, delivers portfolio accounting, performance reporting, rebalancing, trading and client portal capabilities through a software-as-a-service model. The platform is designed to meet the needs of registered investment advisers, family offices, broker-dealers and institutional asset managers seeking a unified system for portfolio management and client servicing.

The company supports a wide range of account types and investment strategies, incorporating tools for multi-currency accounting, customizable reporting and business intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.