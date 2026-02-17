Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.4350 and last traded at $13.4350, with a volume of 156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Hemnet Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hemnet Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hemnet Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hemnet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

Hemnet Group AB (OTCMKTS: HMNTY) is a leading digital real estate marketplace based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company operates Sweden’s largest property portal, offering homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents a centralized platform for residential property listings. Through its website and mobile applications, Hemnet facilitates the search for homes for sale and rent, providing detailed property descriptions, high-resolution images and interactive maps to help users make informed decisions.

Since its founding in 1998, Hemnet has expanded its services beyond basic listings to include market analysis tools, pricing estimates and trend reports that offer insights into regional property values and sales activity.

