Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA Stock Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 679,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,243 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $19,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 192.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 414.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 16,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $710,511.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 257,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,702.74. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Lee Johnson sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $108,266.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,619.46. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,910 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Evercore upped their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.17. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $56.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

Featured Stories

