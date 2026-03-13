Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 40,855 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $25,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 281.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 229.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,423.1% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $1,919,842.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,352.53. The trade was a 16.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $14,891,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 659,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,266,213.12. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,952 shares of company stock worth $20,162,165. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $120.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.59. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $144.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Evercore lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.71.

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

