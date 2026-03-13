Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 12,714 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $24,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 637.5% in the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,941,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,951,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,711,000 after acquiring an additional 223,188 shares during the period. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,264,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.82.

DoorDash News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total transaction of $3,068,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at $178,838,256.70. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,409 shares of company stock valued at $45,332,298. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 4.6%

DASH opened at $161.75 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 1.82.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

