Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 811,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355,992 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $24,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.8% in the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 536,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 94.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $12,484,000. NFC Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.8% during the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 477,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 34,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 59,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $56.28 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,222,470.20. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

