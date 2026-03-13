Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Corporation $PRIM

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,730 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $23,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRIM opened at $132.47 on Friday. Primoris Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $174.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Primoris Services ( NYSE:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

PRIM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Primoris Services from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $160.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

