Schroder Investment Management Group Has $23.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 9,557.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896,255 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876,619 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $23,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,433,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,448,000 after purchasing an additional 890,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,050,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after purchasing an additional 739,315 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,666,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821,751 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 9,964,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,698,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,197,000 after buying an additional 685,458 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $24.66 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $463.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.30 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.12%.First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

